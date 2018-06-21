ROME, Ga. -- A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for the murdered mother of five children, whose boyfriend is still being sought in the case.

Nakotah Javez Smith has been on the run since the Friday night shooting of Crystal Vega. Police issued warrants for his arrest on Tuesday.

Vega's shooting was reported by an off-duty Floyd County Police officer who was working a side job at Floyd County hospital. The officer was told Vega had been brought into the hospital by another person who allegedly told staff the mom of five shot herself. However, when police entered Vega's apartment, officers found a large pool of blood inside the doorway and elsewhere.

Initially, Smith was only wanted as a person of interest because no weapon had been recovered in connection with the crime.

The vigil will be held outside her apartment beginning at 7 pm.

An online fundraiser has been started for Vega's funeral and her children, which can be found here.

