ROME, Ga. -- This weekend, the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show is taking place at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome.

The event includes demonstration teams flying the F-22 Raptor and A-10 Warthog military aircraft along with all sorts of other aircraft.

The show will include more than five hours of demonstration flying with military and civilian aircraft with solo aerobatic performers, military tributes, group formation flights, skydivers, jet cars and more.

A plane from the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show.

There will also be a reenactment of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 which will include a combination of warbird aircraft demonstrating dynamic military attack maneuvers, pyrotechnics, actual 1941 radio accounts and a live narrative of the action.

Parking and ticket information is available at http://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/.

