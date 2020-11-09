Man accused of fatally shooting woman in front of their kids, taking them wanted by police

Police said they issued an Amber Alert for the missing children, but they were later found at a relative's house unharmed.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect wanted for the death of a 20-year-old woman is on the run, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said they are looking for Ronal E. Derickson, who they said shot the victim at the Retreat at Stone Mountain off Ashley Place just after 1 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Derickson and the victim, who share children together, were in a dispute before they said he shot her in the chest while the children were present. Police believe he then took off from the scene with them.

Police said they issued an Amber Alert for the missing children, but they were later found at a relative's house unharmed. Authorities believe Derickson brought the children there before escaping again.

At this time, police said Derickson is still on the run and has not been caught.