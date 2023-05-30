Here's how to leave messages of support for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the Carter family

The card is set up through Kudoboard on The Carter Center's website. People can add a message and include a photo, video or GIF.

ATLANTA — Following the news that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, the Carter Center opened up a virtual card for people to share messages of peace and comfort.

Here's how to send a message to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the Carter family

We invite you to leave messages of support for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the Carter family here: https://t.co/ZDgS7pYo46 pic.twitter.com/wZnzzg1yhc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 30, 2023

More on the former first lady's diagnosis

The news came on Tuesday, and The Carter Center did not share specific information about Rosalynn's diagnosis. A family statement from the center only said that Rosalynn had been diagnosed with dementia and "continues to live happily at home with her husband," former President Jimmy Carter.

This announcement comes three months after Jimmy Carter entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia.

Pointing to Rosalynn's long-standing focus on mental health advocacy, family members said they hoped to share her diagnosis would encourage conversations on dementia at kitchen tables and doctors' offices alike, countering stigma that could keep people from seeking help.

"As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey," the statement said.

