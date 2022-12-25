Atlanta, Sandy Springs firefighters battle flames at former Rosati's sports bar site

No one was hurt, according to authorities.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews were working to put out a fire at the site of a former Atlanta sports bar Sunday evening.

Firefighters rushed to the building along Wieuca Road NE, previously occupied by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub. Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue and Sandy Springs Fire Department.

No one was hurt, according to fire officials.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire or offered details on the extent of the damage.