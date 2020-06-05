Motion for new trial set to be heard in hot car death case that made national headlines

According to the scheduling order, signed back in March, the motion for a new trial is set to be heard at 9 a.m. starting Dec. 14.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Next month will make six years since the tragedy in which little Cooper Harris was left in a hot car by his father and died.

The case is being put back in the spotlight, now that a motion for a new trial is set to be heard at the end of this year.

According to the scheduling order, signed back in March, the motion for a new trial is set to be heard at 9 a.m. starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 16, 2020.

It was on June 18, 2014 when Cooper’s mom went to the daycare at the end of the day to pick him up. It was reported that his mother, Leanna, was "confused" and "looked frantic" when she was told her son was not at the daycare center.

Cooper's father, Ross, drove them both to breakfast that morning in his SUV, but left the toddler strapped in his car seat inside after driving to his work at a Vinings office park a short distance away. Harris claimed it was an accident, but the jury found him guilty of malice murder and a list of other charges.

Cooper's story made national headlines, sparking an even larger conversation about the dangers of leaving a child inside of a hot car.

Cooper, who was 22 months old when he died, was described as a sweet and vibrant little boy.