Animals rescued, 22 people displaced from Roswell apartment fire

The Roswell Fire Department said it happened at the 10-unit Rosemont Apartments on Rosemont Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — More than 20 people were displaced and several animals needed to be rescued after a fire broke out on Sunday night in Roswell.

The Roswell Fire Department said it happened at the 10-unit Rosemont Apartments on Rosemont Parkway a little before 8:30 p.m. The call indicated the fire might have originated with a dryer inside an apartment.

According to the department, crews arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and found "smoke and fire conditions from the roofline."

"Firefighters performed a coordinated primary search for possible occupants while additional crews performed an aggressive interior attack to control the fire," the department said.

RFD added that firefighters rescued one dog, one cat and one bearded dragon. Firefighters rescued one dog, one cat, and one bearded dragon (a lizard) from the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

"Firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul, and investigative activities for several hours," the department said.

They estimated that 22 people in all were displaced as four units and the building's attic area "sustained significant damage."

"The American Red Cross was notified and is working with the property management company to assist the displaced residents. The Roswell Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire," RFD said.

They added that working smoke alarms were in place at the apartment building, and credited those alarms with preventing serious injuries.