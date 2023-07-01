Warrant amnesty program in Roswell allows individuals to address outstanding fines

Accepted forms of payment during the amnesty period include credit cards, personal checks, money orders and cashier's/bank checks.

ROSWELL, Ga. — To help individuals resolve their outstanding fines without facing arrest, the Roswell Municipal Court has announced a warrant amnesty period starting on Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The program runs from July 1 to July 31. Eligible individuals who have received citations for traffic violations, city ordinance violations, or select state charges and have failed to appear in court or pay their fines now have the opportunity to clear their warrant by presenting themselves in person.

During this amnesty period, eligible individuals can visit suite 210 at Roswell City Hall, at 38 Hill Street, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., to pay their outstanding fines and remove the warrant. The program said it aims to reduce and resolve pending municipal court cases, offering individuals a chance to start with a clean slate.

To confirm their eligibility and determine the fine amount prior to arrival, individuals are asked to contact Roswell Court Services at 770-641-3790. It is important to note that some charges still require a mandatory court appearance. However, according to the court, those individuals can pay their fine, remove the warrant and receive a new court date.

The eligible charges for the warrant amnesty period include all traffic offenses, all City of Roswell ordinances, and select state charges heard in Roswell Municipal Court. These state charges include misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, theft by shoplifting, furnishing and possession of alcohol by minors, and littering offenses.

Accepted forms of payment during the amnesty period include credit cards, personal checks, money orders and cashier's/bank checks.

Individuals should be aware that they may still be arrested if they arrive with an active warrant for a state criminal charge not included in the eligible charges or with an active warrant from another jurisdiction. It is important to clarify that this program is not intended or designed for those cases but solely for resolving outstanding municipal court cases.

To ensure transparency and avoid scams, it is essential to note that there will be no outgoing phone calls from any Roswell official regarding this program. Payment will not be accepted over the phone.