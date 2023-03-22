Roswell father renews fight to bring wife back to the US

Jason Rochester hopes for success the second time around with the American Families United Act and bring his wife home.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Jason Rochester has celebrated more than five years of birthdays and holidays with his son, Ashton. But the two have missed Ashton's mother, Jason's wife Cecilia Gonzalez. Rochester relies on video calls to stay in touch with his bride of 16 years.

The two met at work in the United States. Gonzalez now lives in Mexico after voluntarily leaving the U.S. in 2018 out of fear of deportation. During Gonzalez's time away, nine-year-old Ashton endured a battle with cancer. He and Rochester see Gonzalez once or twice a year during the summer.

"My son, Ashton, has been away from his mom over half his life now," Rochester said. "He had to have surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and all of that happened when he was five. He didn't have his mom with him at all. It's too much lost time that we'll never get back."



But now, Rochester is looking for solutions on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

He is supporting the American Families United Act, a bill that would allow U.S. citizens to request a case-by-case waiver for non-citizen family members to live in the states. The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security would have the authority to hear these cases should the bill pass. The measure would also reduce restrictions for the child of a non-citizen to gain U.S. citizenship.

"To let an immigration judge hear our case individually, that's all we're asking for," Rochester said. "We're not asking for a guarantee, we're not asking for amnesty. It's just a chance. All we’re asking for is an opportunity to be able to bring her home.”

The bill died in the House in 2022 after it received pushback from staunch anti-immigration advocates. If the bill passes this time, relatives with a criminal history or those considered to pose a security threat, would not be allowed to return to the U.S.

"We shouldn't have to choose to leave our country just because we married someone we love and had a family with them," Rochester said. "They're not a problem, they're not a nuisance, they're not a troublemaker."

Rochester said the latest version of the bill has more bipartisan support and bigger backing from large organizations. He hopes the bill makes more progress this time, as he relies on his faith and a promise to make up for the lost time.