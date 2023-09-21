Roswell teens work to change the conversation around mental health

Teens at Centennial High School started the Active Minds Club last year in an effort to combat stigma around mental health

ROSWELL, Ga. — September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, a time for awareness but also a time to share messages of hope.

It's the latter that is motivating teens in Roswell, coming together to change the stigma around mental health and let their peers know it is ok to "not be ok."

"I feel like often older generations kind of want to protect kids and teens from what's outside in the world," Centennial High senior Lucy Sillitto said. "I feel like [students] just want to talk about it, to allow people to realize that it's ok."

Following her own struggles with mental health, Lucy saw a need to cultivate that conversation and create a safe space for students. Fellow students joined her effort, together forming the high school's Active Minds Club, part of a national organization that has a presence in more than 1,000 schools and communities.

"It's about starting the conversation sooner," Avi Frank, a fellow student, shared. "I think a lot of people wait until they're older to go to therapy or reach out and ask for help. If we make those tools more accessible at a high school, people will feel more comfortable talking about it, and they'll feel more comfortable getting help."

Studies continue to show that support is needed among teens. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey earlier this year once again sounding the alarm around youth mental health. The CDC referring to the issue as a 'substantial public health program,' especially among teen girls.

For Riley King, it comes down to letting others know they're not alone.

"So many kids struggle with these things, and I feel like think that nobody else does because it's not talked about," King shared. "And if it's not being talked about by anyone, then you think that you're alone.

That notion is why the Centennial High teens hope to reverse that thinking.

"I was just really interested in bringing awareness and changing the conversation," Mary Ward added of joining the Active Minds club. "Just like the openness on being able to validate your feelings and knowing that like you're not different for feeling that way and that everybody has the same feelings surrounding mental health."

The students not only meet throughout the year, they also focus on outreach to students. Earlier this month, the club created motivational messages to greet students as they arrived in school and started an "I am loved because....' sticky note campaign, focused on driving home the reminder that everyone matters.

I just feel like [the] week puts it into a brighter perspective of like, there is help out there," Riya Desetty said.

The effort not just about changing minds in the short term, Frank said, but about offering new perspective that students can take through life.

"Just starting the conversation now," Frank said. "You understand that there are resources out there. You're going to be so much better armed to go into the world and face whatever you may."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.