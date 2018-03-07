ROSWELL, GA -- An accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Motorsports store in Roswell left a teen with special needs dead early Tuesday afternoon.

Roswell Police said a group of boys in their late teens and who also have special needs, stopped at Mountain Motorsports on their way to a camping trip. The teens were left inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 1200 block of Upper Hembree Road at about 12:45 p.m., while an adult chaperone went inside.

According to police, one of the teens was handling a gun that was inside the vehicle. He allegedly shot another one of the teens, killing him. Police said witnesses told them they heard two gunshots.

A bystander in the parking lot, a 63-year-old man not connected to the group, was grazed in the hand. Authorities said he drove himself to the hospital.

PHOTOS: Teen with special needs killed in Roswell shooting

Investigators with the Roswell Police Department are on the scene processing the crime scene. It's unclear at this time how many teens were inside of the SUV.

