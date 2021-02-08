2 found dead at Roswell home

Roswell Police confirmed that officers responded to a "suspicious death" at a residence on Barrington Landing Ct.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are working to determine what happened at a Roswell home after two people were found dead. Roswell Police said officers responded to a "suspicious death" at a residence on Barrington Landing Ct. on Monday.

Timothy Lupo of Roswell Police told 11Alive they are currently in the early stages of the investigation.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene who saw dozens of officers walking up and down the street off of Old Alabama Road. They were still blocking off access to the neighborhood on Barrington Landing Ct. as of 4 p.m.

Police said someone with a key to the home showed up around 11 a.m. to check on the people who lived there. That person discovered two people dead inside and called 911.

It's unclear at this time how the two people died. Officers would not say whether or not a weapon was found inside the home. It's also unclear what the relationship is between the two people found dead.