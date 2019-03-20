ROSWELL, Ga. -- Police say a car struck a parked car before hitting two pedestrians near the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell on Wednesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Willeo Road, according to Lisa Holland of the Roswell Police Department.

The area is a popular spot for walkers, as it is near Roswell's Riverwalk Trail.

The car came to a halt after striking a telephone pole, police said.

A child in the backseat of the car was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

The scene is now clear.

