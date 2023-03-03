Red Cross assists 37 people after massive Roswell apartment fire

Sandy Springs firefighters were called to help with the fire at a building off Holcomb Bridge Way.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Red Cross is helping nearly a dozen families after a fire destroyed parts of a Roswell apartment building Friday.

Roswell Fire Department was called to the Villas del Marisol apartment complex just before 9 a.m. Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Milton firefighters were also called to help as smoke billowed from the second story of the building off Old Holcomb Bridge Way.

The department said before crews arrived, a resident noticed the fire inside and climbed up the second-story patio to help a trapped neighbor get out. The resident guided them to the ground and the neighbor was rushed to a nearby hospital. Firefighters said they're expected to be OK.

Authorities said they saw heavy smoke coming from the building and bystanders reported that a few of their neighbors were still inside. Ultimately, after searching 16 units, firefighters determined no one was inside and started extinguishing the fire, according to RFD.

The stairwell to the second floor was charred; photos also firefighters putting out hot spots from the roof of the building. Much of the second floor of the building was damaged by the flames.

Eight apartment units sustained fire, smoke or water damage after the incident.

The Red Cross said its Disaster Action Team was called to help coordinate emergency aid. The volunteers helped 11 families, a total of 37 people, by providing comfort kits and recovery planning, a spokesperson with the Red Cross said.

Authorities did not say what sparked the flames or how it may have spread.