Man charged with rape following assault along Mansell Road, Roswell police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Within 15 minutes, police say officers were able to apprehend a 39-year-old man accused of raping and assaulting a woman along a busy roadway.

Roswell Police were dispatched to the area of Alpharetta Highway at 11:43 p.m. to meet with a person who said he located an injured woman who said she had been attacked.

A police spokesperson said officers quickly learned of a suspect description and were able to capture Demarcus Jenkins behind an area business.

Investigators determined that the victim had been walking down Mansell Road when she was "verbally accosted and physically assaulted by Jenkins in the vicinity of a nearby business," according to a news release.

Police said the victim and Jenkins did not know each other.