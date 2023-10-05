Sinkhole shuts down streets in Downtown Roswell

The sinkhole emerged along Webb Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSWELL, Ga. — Streets in Downtown Roswell are shut down as crews wrap up work on a sinkhole.

Crews shut down southbound Canton Street by Highway 9 and Norcross Street Wednesday afternoon, as they worked on a deep sinkhole that had emerged along Webb Street.

Canton Street has since reopened to traffic but Webb Street will remain closed between Canton Street and Mimosa Street, according to the Roswell Police Department.

The sinkhole is an added issue as Roswell city leaders consider shutting down Canton Street, worrying businesses who occupy the stretch of road. The city said it is considering the shutdown due to traffic issues in the area.

If the proposed change passes, the city would shut down at least 200 feet of the street from East Valley to Elizabeth Way.