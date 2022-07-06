Roswell police searching for man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

If you see him, call 911.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are looking for a man they said shot and killed his girlfriend.

Fabien Perry, 27, is wanted on a murder charge.

Officers with Roswell Police Department said they got a call just after midnight Wednesday about a woman hurt at a home along Old Ferry Way. Police found 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez dead from a gunshot wound.

Her family was concerned for her welfare after her two young children were abruptly dropped off at a family member's home "by a yet unidentified person," according to police. The family went to Cabrales-Hernandez's home, where they found her dead.

Police said evidence pointed to Perry as the suspect.

He stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Police believe he's driving a red four-door Honda Civic.

