Drivers encouraged to avoid area in Roswell due to gas leak

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Drivers are being asked to avoid an area in Roswell due to a gas leak Thursday.

According to a Tweet from Roswell Police, Coleman Road is closed between Hightower Road and Farm Path. Police said there is a gas leak on Longleaf Drive.

Motorists are encouraged to use Farm Track and Hightower Road, a detour in the meantime.

"Please use caution and proceed slowly through the detoured residential neighborhoods," police wrote in the Tweet.

Right now, there are no further details on what may have caused the leak or when the incident may be cleared.