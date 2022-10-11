13-year-old accused of terroristic threats after fake bomb threat points police to pre-school

The teen had meant to call the threat to Holcomb Bridge Middle School, police said.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old is accused of making terroristic threats after Roswell Police said they called 911 near a preschool last week.

Investigators said they're treating the middle school student's actions from Nov. 3 as a criminal call. That day, the 13-year-old called 911 from a cell phone announcing a bomb threat and then immediately hung up, according to police.

"At the time of the call, the student was on a Fulton County school bus approaching Holcomb Bridge Middle School. GPS coordinates for the phone at the time the call was made showed a location of the Goddard School, prompting the initial police response to that location," investigators said.

Roswell Police Department rushed to the preschool on Holcomb Bridge Road that morning and used an explosive detection K-9 for their safety sweep. All students were evacuated.

The bomb threat also prompted police to shut down Holcomb Bridge road in both directions as officers investigated. An all-clear was given later that morning, but police said they continued investigating the call.

On Thursday, police announced Holcomb Bridge Middle School was the target, adding the 13-year-old is a student at that school.

"The Roswell Police Department is intentional and emphatic in referring to this as a criminal phone call, in contrast to the student who considered it a 'prank,'" the agency said in a news release.

Police apart from the terroristic threats charge, the teen will also be facing consequences at the discretion of the Fulton County school district.