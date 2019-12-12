ROSWELL, Ga. — A teacher is facing a charge of sexual battery to a minor after police said he was accused of inappropriate contact.

Roswell Police said 39-year-old John Garcia turned himself in on Dec. 8. Officers said they went to a home after the victim told his mother he was inappropriately touched by a teacher at High Meadows School.

Authorities conducted an investigation that led to a warrant for Garcia's arrest.

High Meadows is a private school in Roswell. 11Alive has contacted the school about the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

MORE IN NEWS:

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Woman's battle with HOA ended with her losing home, them purchasing it for $3.24