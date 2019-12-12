ROSWELL, Ga. — A K-9 officer who bit a veterinary technician is still a certified police dog.

Two veterinary technicians were handling a Fulton County Sheriff's Office K-9 a week earlier when the dog, Ian, suddenly attacked one of them. Authorities said the dog bit her in the arm and face.

The report states that the dog held on for at least two minutes because no one inside the Roswell BCA facility knew the dog's command to release.

When Ian was deputized, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying the dog was trained to respond to commands in Czech.

RELATED: Law enforcement K-9 attacks vet tech in Roswell

The vet employees, according to the police report, didn't know that information.

Representatives with VCA sent a statement saying “our employee is currently receiving treatment and to respect her privacy, we cannot comment further. On behalf of all our hospital staff, we want to express our concern and wish her well in her recovery.”

RELATED: Police bodycam shows coworker describing vet technician's attack by K-9

11Alive learned on Wednesday that the K-9, which has been with the sheriff's office since 2017, has never been the subject of any previous problems. As for this specific incident, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office hasn't commented.

The county said a supervisor checked out the dog after the attack and that he appeared to be fine. He's still certified and will be up for his re-certification soon.

MORE HEADLINES

Woman stabbed in car fights to survive after being hit by another car while trying to escape

Trooper's patrol car, fleeing SUV overturn during pursuit on I-575

Fulton deputy survives wreck only to be killed by hit-and-run driver seconds later