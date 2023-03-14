Man sentenced in stabbing death of ex-girlfriend at child's birthday party in Roswell

Pedro Navarro-Zelaya was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Margarita Cabrera-Maldonado. It happened on May 18, 2019.

A man has been convicted in the 2019 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend at a child's birthday party in Roswell.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Tuesday that Pedro Navarro-Zelaya has been found guilty of all charges including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Navarro-Zelaya was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Margarita Cabrera-Maldonado. Navarro-Zelaya walked into Dalia’s Events & Décor in Roswell on May 18, 2019, and fatally stabbed Cabrera-Maldonado six times at a child's birthday party, the DA's Office said in a release.

"The incident was witnessed by multiple people at the venue, many of whom bravely intervened to disarm the defendant," the release stated. "Navarro-Zelaya attempted to fight back and ultimately stabbed himself in the process."

Navarro-Zelaya told authorities he was intoxicated and medicated at the time, according to the Fulton DA's Office.

He was sentenced to life in prison with an additional five years to serve, which will run consecutively with his life sentence.