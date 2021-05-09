Body found in Illinois identified as missing woman from Roswell

Authorities are still searching for her husband, who was also reported missing.

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — Agencies in at least two states are working together after remains found in Illinois were identified as a missing woman with ties to metro Atlanta.

The Greater Saint Louis Major Case Squad said on Sunday that remains found in the roadway at Illinois State Rt. 143 and Goshen Road were believed to be those of 33-year-old Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson) of Roswell, Georgia.

The organization said that she had been identified through evidence at the scene and through the assistance of the Department of Children and Family Services in that state

Further investigation revealed that she had been reported missing along with her husband, 39-year-old Luther "Luke" Lee Henderson, also of Roswell.

Authorities said that the family had reported Dixon missing on May 8 by family members and that, thus far, her husband is still missing.

"To this date, there is no evidence that either individual has ties or associations to the Madison County, Illinois area," Captain David Vucich with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

He said that the Major Case Squad is now working along with Georgia law enforcement to uncover what happened.