Daughter shares good news in Roswell fire chief's battle with COVID-19

Chief Ricky Burnette is off a ventilator now, his daughter said on Facebook.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The daughter of Roswell's fire chief, Ricky Burnette, shared some good news on Facebook about his battle with COVID-19.

The chief, who was said to be "fighting for his life" earlier this month, is now off a ventilator, according to his daughter Amanda Burnette.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, she wrote, "We just received the most amazing news that daddy is no longer on the ventilator, he is breathing on his own & is awake!!! THANK YOU all for the prayers but keep them coming because he still needs all your prayers!!"

In mid-August the former Roswell fire chief, Ricky Spencer, wrote of Burnette's precarious condition and said he was "asking for your prayers and your support for Ricky, his family, fire family included, and the medical staff that cares for him. We need to get this man well and out of the hospital and back in his office as our Fire Chief."

Amanda Burnette wrote she believes he'll be back now in no time.

"His Dr told me this morning that miracles happen everyday and he was spot on!!! I am overjoyed with emotions right now!!! To all the Roswell Fire Department your Chief will be back before you know it!!!"

"We have worked together for over 30 years, as he was my Deputy Chief when I was Fire Chief in Roswell. I’ve watched this man do things that have made the difference in people’s lives whether it was on a Fire or EMS scene," Spencer, the former fire chief, wrote earlier this month. "There is not enough words to express how much I love this man and so proud of the job he has been doing and he is still our Fire Chief."