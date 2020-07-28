Roswell Fire crews rescue four from blaze amid rising flames

A spokesperson said it was one of two fires the department handled roughly in that timeframe.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell community has taken to social media to thank local firefighters who saved four people from a structure fire on Saturday.

Roswell Fire Department confirmed on Monday that its crews had responded to a fire with possible entrapment on Saturday.

The department's Truck 24 managed to rescue three victims from a second-floor balcony while Engine 24 rescued another from a first-floor outdoor location.

Meanwhile, Heavy Rescue 25 ventilated the roof to help bring the fire under control. The department hasn't yet shared the location of the fire; however, two photos provide clues of just what kind of extremes they were met with.

One photo shows multiple ladders leading up to the roof of what appears to be an apartment building with brown smoke rising in the distance behind three or more firefighters.

A second photo shows even more crews working with hoses from the ground as black smoke and orange flames rise from the roof and siding of the building, already showing significant damage to the roofline.

Authorities haven't provided any details on the cause of the fire or if any of the four rescued were injured in the flames.

Since the post, comments from the community and fellow firefighters have already begun to steadily come in commending the crews on their work.

