Photos show aftermath of smartphone that overheated, started fire at Roswell senior living facility

ROSWELL, Ga. — An overheating smartphone battery caused a small fire at a Roswell senior living facility on Wednesday, according to the fire department.
The smartphone, which had a lithium battery, was left on a bed, the department added. No one was injured.
Fire officials are now warning residents about the constant dangers of lithium batteries in smartphones.
“Electronic devices, including smartphones, contain lithium-ion batteries that store significant energy and generate heat during use,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino.
Photos show the charred smartphone with damage just below the camera on its backside.
The fire department added the incident should serve as a reminder to all metro Atlanta residents.
Here's how fire officials said residents could prevent fires caused by smartphones with lithium batteries:
- Avoid placing smartphones or any electronic devices on flammable surfaces, including beds, sofas and other furniture.
- Residents should ensure that the device gets proper ventilation.
- Never leave electronic devices unattended while charging or during extended usage periods, according to the department.
- They also added that residents should regularly inspect and maintain devices and check for any signs of overheating.
- Familiarize yourself with manufacturer guidelines and warnings regarding device usage and charging.
"To prevent potential hazards, it is crucial to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines. Placing electronic devices on flammable surfaces with limited ventilation, such as beds or upholstered furniture, can lead to heat accumulation and increase the risk of fires," said Pennino.
To learn more about steps to take to prevent fires click here.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.