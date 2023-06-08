Photos show aftermath of smartphone that overheated, started fire at Roswell senior living facility

The smartphone, which had a lithium battery, was left on a bed, the department added.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSWELL, Ga. — An overheating smartphone battery caused a small fire at a Roswell senior living facility on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

The smartphone, which had a lithium battery, was left on a bed, the department added. No one was injured.

Fire officials are now warning residents about the constant dangers of lithium batteries in smartphones.

“Electronic devices, including smartphones, contain lithium-ion batteries that store significant energy and generate heat during use,” said Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino.

Photos show the charred smartphone with damage just below the camera on its backside.

The fire department added the incident should serve as a reminder to all metro Atlanta residents.

Here's how fire officials said residents could prevent fires caused by smartphones with lithium batteries:

"To prevent potential hazards, it is crucial to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines. Placing electronic devices on flammable surfaces with limited ventilation, such as beds or upholstered furniture, can lead to heat accumulation and increase the risk of fires," said Pennino.

To learn more about steps to take to prevent fires click here.