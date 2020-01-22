ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department says they have lost one of their own.

They announced late Tuesday afternoon that firefighter John Kevin Cash had passed away.

Cash was found Tuesday morning at about 10 a.m., in the fire station after an inspection of his room, according to Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette.

Burnette says the Roswell Police Department is investigating the incident.

"The Roswell Fire Department appreciates all the prayers, condolences, and support during this difficult time," Burnette said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

