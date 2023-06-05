Roswell Police issue hilarious alert about bear sighting

The young bear may seem approachable and friendly, but police say to leave the bear be.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is taking a humorous approach in warning the community to beware of bears this spring season.

The department posted its alert Monday confirming that officers do indeed know of the young black bear that's been spotted in several Roswell neighborhoods.

"He is cute and friend-shaped, but he is not a friend," police warned. "If YOU see the bear, give him space and let him go on his beary way."

Officers said the bear will not need to be forcibly removed unless he becomes a safety issue -- but it will be up to the community to make sure that doesn't happen.

Ahhh yes, it’s that fleeting, magical time of year when 97% of the posts on Nextdoor change from “what kind of snake is... Posted by Roswell Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2023

RPD recommended people study up on the BearWise tips provided by Georgia's Department of Natural Resources. A few of those tips can be found below.

Be "BearWise"

Black bears are the only bears found in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The agency's wildlife resources division said they live in three distinct regions in the state:

North Georgia mountains

Along the Ocmulgee River drainage in central Georgia

Around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia

Georgia's DNR said these bears typically live in forested areas and can live between eight to 15 years. They can grow up to 6 feet in length.

Roswell bear sighting | Photos 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

If bears are spotted in your area, here are steps you can take to be safe, according to wildlife experts.