Roswell pre-school teachers arrested, accused of cruelty to children

Surveillance video in the classroom shows one teacher kneed a child in the back.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two pre-school teachers are in jail accused of hurting children in their classroom, the Roswell Police Department said.

The incident happened at Parker Chase Preschool's Pre-Primary B classroom last week, according to school leaders.

Authorities shared surveillance video that they said is being used as evidence in the case.

Video inside the classroom shows students sitting on a rug. One teacher leaves her seat at the head of the circle and kneels down as she approaches a student. She puts her face close to the child as the second teacher stands behind them. The second teacher knees the student on the back and walks away.

The teacher that is at eye-level with the child points her index finger in their face and then pushes the child's forehead, causing their head to bobble, the video shows. The pre-school teacher then goes back to her seat.

In a statement, school leaders said they were shocked and disappointed in the educators' choice to discipline the children in such ways.

"The teachers in question were immediately removed from the classroom and have been dismissed," a statement from the school reads.

Endeavor Schools, which owns the Parker-Chase campus in Roswell said they've reported the case to its licensing agency and Children's Protective Services.

"While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously and our investigation is ongoing," leaders said. "We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated."