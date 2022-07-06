Preschool teachers arrested, accused of child cruelty | Here's what we know

Here are the details.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are asking families to come forward if they believe their child was abused by their preschool teacher at Parker-Chase.

Their all-call comes after Roswell Police Department officers arrested two preschool teachers who are accused of hurting children in their classroom.

Here's what we know about the incident.

When did it happen

Though RPD sent out its all-call Wednesday, the incident happened last week on June 2, according to arrest warrants.

Where it happened

The incident happened at Parker-Chase Preschool of East Roswell, which is located along Holcomb Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

Students were in Pre-Primary B classroom, according to school leaders, which hosts preschoolers who are 2 and 3 years old.

What happened

According to surveillance video taken from inside the classroom, students were sitting in a circle with one of the teachers, identified as Soriana Briceno in the warrants.

RPD warrants say the 19-year-old teacher approaches one of the students, who is 2 years old, and gets close and at eye level. Briceno points her index finger in the child's face and then pushes her forehead, causing their head to bobble video shows.

The second teacher, identified as 40-year-old Zeina Alostwani in the warrant is standing behind the student circle. The video shows Alostwani approaching the same student Briceno is kneeling in front of.

Alostwani, who is standing, steps on the hand of the student next to Briceno. The student, a 3-year-old girl according to police records, is seen trying to move their hand. Alostwani then proceeds to knee the other child in the back, moving them closer to Briceno.

Who reported it

After Gloria Barghi tuned into the classroom's live feed, administrators were notified to check on her son.

"I picked it up right when the lead teacher was assaulting the first victim," Barghi told 11Alive's Jon Shirek. Barghi's son was not involved in the incident.

She and her husband went to the school and reported it to school administrators.

The parents of the two children involved were notified about the teachers' actions and complaints were filed with the police.

Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, said the agency is also investigating "allegations of inappropriate discipline."

Endeavor Schools, which owns the Parker-Chase campus, said they've reported the case to its licensing agency and Children's Protective Services.

Who is involved

Alostwani and Briceno are each facing first-degree cruelty to children charges.

Warrants say a third teacher also witnessed the alleged assault but at this time, is not facing charges.

A fourth teacher completed a handwritten statement to administrators which was also handed to the police.

According to the warrant which cites the statement, this type of behavior isn't new in the classroom.

"Whenever a child wasn't listening or following directions, Zeina would get in the child's face and scream at them, pinch their cheeks, arms, nose, pull their ears, she would sometimes pick them up and very forcefully would place them back down on the carpet. Soriana would do some of the same actions as Zeina, but at a different time," the warrant reads, quoting the letter in part.

Consequences

In a statement, school leaders said they were "shocked and disappointed" that the teachers "used inappropriate disciplinary actions with children. The teachers in question were immediately removed from the classroom and have been dismissed."

Alostwani and Briceno have been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What's next?

Police are now reviewing hours of classroom video to see if those teachers or any other teachers assaulted additional students.

11Alive checked to see if the preschool has any record of state violations. The latest report appears to conclude that the facility and staff are satisfactory.