ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is investigating after witnesses say the passengers of two cars opened fire on one another causing significant damage in the process.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Roswell Creek Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire between two different vehicles. Witnesses said the occupants were shooting at one another; however, bullets also struck vehicles and at least one apartment.

Despite the violence, police said they had no reports of injuries in the shooting. They're still looking for the vehicles involved and the suspects.

The motive behind the shooting hasn't been publicly released and police said the shooting is still being actively investigated.

