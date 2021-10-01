Suspect wanted for deadly stabbing outside Roswell restaurant

Police have identified a victim in the violent attack. Now, they're looking for the man they believe is responsible.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police are asking for help finding a man they believe is responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a local restaurant.

Roswell Police said they were called to 1085 Holcomb Bridge Road, the location of La Parranda Mexican Bar and Grill, regarding a fight just minutes after midnight on Saturday. The scene had cleared by the time police arrived but, within 30 minutes, they learned of a man who had arrived at North Fulton Hospital with suspected stab wounds.

"After all lifesaving measures were exhausted, the victim was pronounced deceased," police said.

However, police were able to determine the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Rigoberto Corea, was tied to the incident at the restaurant a short time before. They were also able to identify the suspect in the stabbing as 22-year-old Sergio Alvarado.

Police now believe the stabbing stemmed from an attempted robbery. Now, they're releasing a photo of the suspect in hopes of helping them bring him into custody.

Alvarado is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair in a long ponytail and brown eyes. Police have secured warrants for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during certain crimes, and robbery.