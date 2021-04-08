Son of Roswell double homicide victims now named as suspect in their deaths

Police say they've issued murder warrants for 30-year-old Duane Hall in the death of his parents.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The son of two people who were found dead in a Roswell home on Monday has now been named as a suspect in their death.

The Roswell Police Department previously only named 30-year-old Duane Hall as a person of interest. Now, according to a Thursday statement from the department, authorities have issued murder warrants for Duane Hall in the killings of his mother and father.

Police said someone with a key showed up to check on 70-year-old Delroy Hall and 63-year-old Murline Gregory-Hall around 11 a.m. Monday. The person called 911 after finding the pair dead in a home on Barrington Landing Court.

Officials are asking the public to assist them in finding Duane Hall, the victims' son, who they say may be driving a vehicle he took from the scene off of Old Alabama Road.

The car is described as a 2019 silver or dark grey Toyota Camry, with a Georgia tag: RSC 5623.

Police described Duane Hall as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. A photo of him is pictured below.

In an previous statement from Roswell officers, they said the suspect may be headed to Henry County since taking the Toyota.

Anyone who has seen Duane Hall is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).