ROSWELL, Ga. -- A Roswell motel cleaning crew found an emaciated dog locked in a plastic container on Wednesday, and police have issued warrants for a man now wanted on animal cruelty charges.

Police said the dog was found locked in a Tupperware-like container, inside a drawer at the Studio 6 motel on Old Dogwood Road. Police said it was apparent the dog was malnourished and did not have access to food and water.

The dog was taken to the Chattahoochee Animal Center for emergency treatment.

Alton Coates, 38, was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals and his bond is set at $2,500.

