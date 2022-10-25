x
Police investigating after woman drives over pedestrian bridge, crash lands upside down in Marietta creek

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Mikael Damkier - stock.adobe.com

MARIETTA, Ga. — A woman has life-threatening injuries after she drove off the roadway, over a pedestrian bridge and landed upside down in a creek in Marietta, crash investigators said.

Marietta Police Department officers are working to learn what led up to Sunday's crash.

They said the 25-year-old was driving in her 2017 Hyundai Elantra around 10 p.m. across from 1035 Franklin Gateway. Officers determined the woman somehow drove off the roadway. The car drove over a pedestrian bridge and landed upside down in Rottenwood Creek, according to police.

She was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact crash investigators at 770-794-5364.

