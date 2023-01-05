Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal

Mother and daughter Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss will be recognized at the nation's capital Friday for their work during the 2020 election while facing adversities.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over to nation's capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.

This will be President Biden's first time initiating the awards as the President.

Along with 12 other heroes, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss will be recognized for their courage and selflessness during the peril, according to the White House.

The 12 citizens being recognized are all either Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, or state and local officials, administration with the White House said.

According to the Biden administration, the Presidential Citizen's Medal is awarded to those who have “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.” It is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

In 2020, Ruby Freeman was an election worker who preserved by simply doing her job through those who tried to overturn the election that threatened her and her family, the administrators said.

Freeman's daughter, Shaye Moss, will also receive an award for her work through the threats and harassment received during the election period. Moss also received the 2022 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award, authorities said.

The two including others will be recognized Friday on the two year anniversary of the insurrection at the White House.