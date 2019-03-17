ATLANTA — Thousands of runners and walkers hit the pavement St. Patrick's Day morning feeling lucky!

The Publix Atlanta Marathon is happening Downtown.

Organizers said this year the run features a new course that takes runners through Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods and past the city's most iconic sites.

Runners line up for Publix Atlanta Marathon

Runners will pass the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Piedmont Park, Oakland Cemetery, Grant Park, the Atlanta University Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium before finishing inside Centennial Olympic Park.

There's also a half marathon and a 5K. An awards ceremony will also be held for the three races.

The Atlanta Track Club, who puts on the event, is the second largest running organization in the United States. Their mission is to motivate and encourage healthy living. The group also organizes the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

