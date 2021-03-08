Sheriff: Postal carrier shot while delivering mail along route in rural Georgia

The victim's identity is not yet being released but the sheriff's office said he was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A postal carrier was out delivering mail Saturday morning, when he was shot and killed, according to the Banks County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Hebron Road, a rural area in Commerce. When they arrived, they found the mailman shot. He later died due to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity is not yet being released but the sheriff's office said he was a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.

The sheriff's office also said the shooting appears to be intentional and an isolated incident.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office wrote "there is not immediate threat to the community."