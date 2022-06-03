Ben Hill grand jury indicts Ryan Duke on new charges in Tara Grinstead’s death

The new charges against Duke are the latest in a saga spanning nearly 17 years.

FITZGERALD, Ga. — Ryan Duke, the man acquitted of killing Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead, is now facing new charges in Ben Hill County.

According to an indictment released Friday, the charges include concealing the death of another, hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, two counts of concealment of facts, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

The indictment alleges Duke hid Grinstead’s death off Bowen’s Mill Highway, withheld knowledge of her murder, withheld knowledge of where her body was located, and destroyed evidence with the intent to obstruct the arrest of Bo Dukes.

Just last month, he was acquitted in Irwin County on the most severe charge in the case – Grinstead's murder – and found guilty on a single charge of concealing the death of another.

The prosecution told jurors Ryan Duke was Grinstead's sole killer, while the defense heavily implied Bo Dukes was the real killer -- not Duke -- and that Duke's recorded confession to GBI agents was coerced under the influence of drugs.

Judge Bill Reinhardt ultimately sentenced Duke to 10 years, on top of the five he already served in jail.

Bo Dukes

Duke’s new charges are not dissimilar to those of Bo Dukes, who was previously convicted in Wilcox County and is set to stand trial on charges in Ben Hill in late June.

The 2019 trial in Wilcox County focused mainly on Dukes' June 2016 interview with the GBI. That interview happened in Wilcox County, which is why he faced certain charges there.

Bo Dukes was ultimately found guilty of lying to the GBI, hindering the arrest of Ryan Duke, and further concealing the death of Tara Grinstead.

A judge sentenced him to the maximum penalty of 25 years, which he's serving now.

The maximum penalty Dukes could face in his upcoming trial in Ben Hill County is also 25 years, according to DA Brad Rigby. His charges there are concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.