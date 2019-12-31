POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Friends of a 41-year-old man who died after an accident on Christmas Day gathered Monday night for candlelight vigil.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive that a fire truck en route to a call was involved in a crash with an all-terrain vehicle Wednesday. The driver of the ATV, Sadiki Madden, died at the scene.

The crash happened near Sylvan Road and Dill Avenue just before 6 p.m. Atlanta firefighters that were involved in the accident told police that they attempted life-saving measures, however, they were unsuccessful.

Police said the fire engine was traveling West on Dill Avenue in their lane with their lights and sirens activated, responding to a fire call. They said Madden was traveling East on Dill Ave SW when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him and collided with the fire engine that was traveling westbound.

“We lost a good person," said James DeVaughn, Madden's friend.

He said the two met five years ago at a gas station in Powder Springs. They would see each other from time to time, but one particular incident sparked their friendship.

“We met through a car, but we became brothers, DeVaughn said.

RELATED: Atlanta police investigate deadly crash involving fire truck, ATV

“One day, I had an issue going on with my car," he explained. "He told me he was a mechanic and he came and looked at the car."

“Every day he was at my house," he added.

DeVaughn and others are devastated by the loss.

"It was like I lost a brother," said Madden's friend Andre White. " It wasn’t like a friend, it was like a real brother that I lost."

He said he will remember Madden's generous heart.

“He gives more than you can give back," he said.

Photos: Vigil for Sadiki Madden

His friends told 11Alive Madden is from Jamaica. They wanted to gather Monday night so that he could be honored in metro Atlanta.

"We had to put something together whether it was one person or 100," White said.

"You need to love your people while you’re here," DeVaughn said." "It could be any one of us tomorrow."

OTHER HEADLINES:

Woman hired to help with secret Atlanta dinner party speaks out against organizer: 'I think he's robbing people'

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history