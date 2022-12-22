Artic blast leads to concerns about safely warming homes

Open flames, ovens can cause more trouble if you're not careful.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As the frigid temperatures approach Georgia, people are thinking of ways to best beat the cold. Fire officials are warning there's a wrong - and dangerous - way to do it.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an office under FEMA, there have been 2,149 home fire fatalities so far this year. Fire officials are offering tips to help stay warm and safe so that number doesn't climb.

“We know that folks are going to be extremely cold this coming weekend and we want them to be warm but we want them to do it right,” Lt. Eric Jackson with the City of South Fulton Fire said.

He adds as residents brace for the arctic blast, it’s important to be safe while warming up.

“We know that during the winter months there tends to be alternative methods of heating your home people will, unfortunately, display or carry out," he said.

So far, he's seen people use ovens or candles to warm their homes - and he warns these might not be the safest way to fight the freeze.

Jackson says candles should be supervised at all times and to be wary of where they're placed. Small flames can cause big fires, he says, and adds they should be kept out of the reach of children.

Using an oven to heat one's home may not necessarily start a fire but it has the potential to cause injuries. This method could overheat a person’s body or even cause burns.

He also warns that keeping items too close to space heaters could cause issues.

“We know that space heaters need space so you want to give your space heater three feet and make sure no one trips over it, no one falls over it, and that no animals or children get burned," Jackson said.

In addition, he says to be careful when building a fire, especially if it’s not in a fireplace.

“We don’t want anyone to build a fire, warming fire, that's situated close to a home because that sets up the potential for the likelihood that a fire could occur," Jackson said.

Officials also say people should bring their pets inside, cover their plants, outdoor pipes, and drip faucets. Lastly, check on people who may not have a way to stay warm.