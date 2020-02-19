ATLANTA — Safety will be a top concern during the upcoming NCAA Men's Final Four, scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Multiple public agencies were involved in a preparedness exercise on Tuesday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

They discussed ways officials can work together in the event of a public emergency. The Final Four will tip-off on Saturday, April 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The College Basketball National Championship Game is two days later.

