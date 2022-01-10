Clear bag policy, increased security among safety changes at Atlanta Fair

Deadly gun violence erupting outside the biannual event in the spring is prompting beefed-up security right now.

ATLANTA — It's the first weekend of the Atlanta Fair and gun violence erupting outside the biannual event in the spring is prompting new security changes.

One of the big changes is a new clear bag policy. Small clutch purses and clear plastic freezer bags up to a gallon in size are allowed. No backpacks, fanny packs, or laptop bags are permitted, although diaper bags and medicine bags are allowed. Guests also must walk through metal detectors at the entrance.

Charles Johnson and his family enjoyed a sunny and adventurous day Saturday at the Atlanta Fair. Johnson hasn't been to the fair since he was a child. He was a good sport with his kids going on a ride that went backward.

“I was with the kids today and just wanted to have a good time," Johnson said. "You know what I’m saying? It’s a beautiful day. I heard about the safety precautions they have going on, so I felt safe.”

"It's very family-friendly, and we want people to feel safe," said Chad Young with Peachtree Rides.

“It's very family-friendly, and we want people to feel safe," said Chad Young with Peachtree Rides.

Chad Young said the fair has beefed up security after three teens were shot outside the fair in March. Joshua Adetunji, 16, died from gun violence.

“We've put a few more security, especially on the weekends, where there's going to be obviously larger crowds, and the roving security patrols have widened their area," Young said.

Another change is for kids under 17 years old.

“Any time after on the weekends, after 6 p.m., you're going to need to have an adult, which you're going to have to have somebody over 21 or you just won't be allowed inside the gate," Young said.

Brittany Lewis came to the fair with her friends and likes the idea of young people being accompanied by an adult.

“I think that’s a good thing because normally it’s the younger kids that are causing the violence unfortunately, so I do understand that," Lewis said. "They do need their parents with them. If they do come out here, they need to be with an adult. I think adults have a little more common sense than they do.”

Johnson had a carefree time at the fair as he embraced the backwards surprise on a ride with his kids.

“At the end of the day, if you’re not coming to cause trouble, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about," Johnson said.

Click here to read the Atlanta Fair's full security policies.