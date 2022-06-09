Here's how families can get free helmets, safety equipment for kids in South Fulton

Safety Town Georgia will provide goods for families at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several Fulton County agencies are banding together in the name of the county's children -- they're giving out some free items to help with wellbeing.

The county's Board of Health, Safe Kids Fulton County, South Fulton Fire Department and Union City Fire Department are launching a new initiative, Safety Town Georgia.

The coalition will celebrate Juneteenth at the City of South Fulton's Freedom Festival. Organizers with Safety Town Georgia will offer demonstrations and free bicycle helmets and other child safety equipment during the festival.

“We will use Safety Town Georgia to conduct demonstrations at daycare centers, elementary schools, and other locations, making it accessible to the community," Dr. Lynn Paxton, the Fulton County Health Director, said in a news release.

Paxton added that Safety Town would be an interactive small-scale town with buildings, traffic signs, railroad crossings and vehicles to teach and promote pedestrian safety.

Organizers said the initiative works to teach young children how to safely use sidewalks, bike, scoot, skate and cross the street.

Coalition members will also have DUI simulator goggles for teens to experience the impact of driving under the influence. Technicians on-site will also demonstrate how to properly install infant car seats/boosters and offer caregivers an opportunity to register for Child Passenger Safety Classes at local inspection stations, according to Safety Town Georgia.

Families can head to Wolf Creek Amphitheatre along Merk Road in southwest Atlanta on June 18. Juneteenth festivities are scheduled between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.