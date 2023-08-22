SAG-AFTRA, WGA hold National Day of Solidarity amid strike

Hundreds of Atlanta members of SAG-AFTRA which is the actors and artists union, showed up for a rally on Tuesday night in Atlanta to support their ongoing strike.

Unions SAG-AFTRA and WGA joined forces with the AFL-CIO and its affiliates from across the nation and across industries for the movement, SAG-AFTRA said in a statement.

Hundreds of members filled Teamsters Local 728 Union Hall in Atlanta. There were a number of speakers including Liz Shuler, who is the president of AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 60 national and international unions that represent 12.5 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America's labor movement.

During several moments of her speech, members jumped to their feet, cheering and holding signs in support of the strike. At the end of her speech, Shuler and the crowd chanted, "We will win."

More than 11,000 writers who are represented by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) walked off the job at the beginning of May. Then the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA went on strike in mid-July.

This week, WGA was back at the table working on negotiations. Members of Atlanta SAG-AFTRA said they hope their leaders can return to the bargaining table soon.

"What I see is SAG and WGA putting their foot down for all of us," Jennifer Bennett, who is a make-up artist said. "The contracts that make my job a great job have not kept up with the current technologies today."