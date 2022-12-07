DeKalb man wanted for killing his estranged wife spotted in North Carolina, authorities say

Salomon Ramos is accused of the murder of 45-year-old Angeles Santos.

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A man wanted after allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife while she was holding their grandchild has been spotted in North Carolina, authorities said.

Salomon Ramos is accused of the murder of 45-year-old Angeles Santos, according to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. Police said Santos died Monday evening.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Wednesday, saying Ramos was in Franklin, North Carolina and had rented a room at a local motel. U.S. marshals have been able to identify Ramos according to surveillance video in the area, the sheriff's office said. As of Wednesday evening, Ramos is still in the Franklin area and is actively trying to find a way back to Atlanta or elsewhere.

The 45-year-old Hispanic man stands at 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds and has skin tags around his left eye, according to a law enforcement description of him. Authorities add that he has a shaved head.