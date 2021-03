17 residents were displaced due to this massive fire.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A massive apartment fire left more than 15 people displaced overnight.

According to authorities, the fire happened on Cedar Run at the Azalea Park at Sandy Springs Apartments before 3 a.m.

Officers and residents were able to knock on doors and get everyone out to safety.

A total of eight units were impacted by the fire, leaving 17 residents displaced. The building is considered a total loss.