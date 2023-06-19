Sandy Springs reports repairs complete, water pressure being restored

It's unclear how much longer a boil water advisory will remain in place.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs reported Monday morning that repairs were complete and water pressure was being restored after a situation over the weekend that caused a boil water advisory.

On Twitter, the city said water pressure would fully return around 10 a.m.

It's unclear how much longer the boil water advisory will need to remain in place. The tweet said it will "remain until ADW is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols 24 hours."

"We will continue to update as we receive more information," the city said.

The city also said on Twitter earlier in the morning that Atlanta Watershed had ben "working throughout the night" to restore service.

" A new part had to be fabricated to make the repair, which was completed earlier this morning," the tweet said. "Diver crews are currently working on installing the new part."

In a release, Sandy Springs said work had been done on a 48-inch transmission main on Riverside Road near the Don White Memorial Park.

"In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area," a release stated.