SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- Sandy Springs police are working to talk down a burglary suspect now threatening to kill himself.

Police said Roswell Road from Hammond Drive to Hildebrand is closed as a negotiator works to make contact with the suspect.

A spokesperson for the department said the suspect had led them on a chase leading up to the standoff. However, details are still limited. Check back for updates as they become available.

► For updates and this and other breaking news stories, download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

© 2018 WXIA