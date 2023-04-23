Sandy Springs crash shuts down all lanes of traffic along I-285

At least one driver was taken to a hospital for serious injuries, according to one officer.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs Police are on scene of a crash that has shut down all lanes of I-285 West at Roswell Road.

In a video posted to Twitter, one police officer confirmed that at least one driver was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

It appears that the front end of one car is completely smashed in, with two other cars being significantly damaged from the wreck.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured from the crash. Currently, all lanes of traffic are shut down while crews are on scene.